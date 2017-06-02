Secret Service Launch Massive Investigation Into Kathy Griffin… She’s Facing Prison

Controversial, and often unpopular, comedian Kathy Griffin participated in a way-too-far photoshoot in which she was photographed carrying the severed head of President Donald Trump.

Well this just came back to bite her in a huge way — she’s very possibly going to face huge consequences. Not only has she been fired but Breitbart recently ran a story detailing a secret service launched an investigation into Griffen:

Breitbart reported that the Secret Service has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into “the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot.”

“On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats,” the agency tweeted on Tuesday.

“Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests,” the Secret Service later added.

The Secret Service later issued a longer statement.

“The U.S. Secret Service has a critical mission. It is always unfortunate when people make statements that could be perceived as threats,” the statement read. “We don’t have the luxury of knowing a person’s intent. Each alleged or perceived threat has to be investigated thoroughly which taxes Secret Service manpower and resources that could be utilized elsewhere.”

How many think Griffen should be in prison after this one?