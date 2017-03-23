Secret Service Intervene, Look What’s Happening To Snoop Dogg

Earlier this month, rapper Snoop Dogg sparked outrage when he released a music video depicting President Donald Trump being assassinating. Now, he’s learning the hard way that the Secret Service does not take death threats against the president lightly.

According to Mediaite, the Secret Service has confirmed that they are “aware of” the video, indicating that Snoop Dogg is on their radar and that an investigation could be on the horizon.

Days after the video was released, Trump commented on the scene on Twitter.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” he wrote.

Still, Snoop dog has stood by his video in interviews.

“The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it,” Snoop Dogg told reporters. “It’s a lot of clown s**t going on. That we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

“When I be putting s**t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” Snoop Dogg said of the video. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the s**t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”