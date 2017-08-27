Sebastian Gorka Suddenly Ends His Career At The WH, Leaves Quite A Shocking Resignation Letter

According to a report by The Federalist, self-described “pit bull” Sebastian Gorka has resigned from the Trump administration.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” wrote Gorka in a resignation letter retrieved by The Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

The letter reads:

Although Gorka’s resignation is shocking, it was not completely unforeseen. Rumors have been circulating about his impending resignation, as well as attempts to transfer him to other departments in the Trump administration.

According to a producer, the White House denied that Gorka resigned, but have stated that he “no longer works” there.

CNN and other news outlets continue to report about Gorka’s resignation.