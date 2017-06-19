Seattle Lays Down Heavy Gun Tax, Watch What Happens Immediately After

In a plan that is failing miserably, Seattle is trying to ban guns by imposing a tax on the sale of all guns and ammunition. According to Fox News, Seattle City Councilman Tim Burgess introduced the law, which places a $25 tax on every gun sold in the city and 5 cents on each round of ammunition.

“The measure easily passed and took effect January 1, 2016,” Fox News notes. “Comparing the first five months of 2017 with the same period before the gun tax went into effect, reports of shots fired are up 13 percent, the number of people injured in shootings climbed 37 percent and gun deaths, doubled, according to crime statistics from the Seattle Police Department.”

Now, Seattle’s only remaining large gun dealer has had to lay off several employees due to the plummeting rates of gun sales.

“All these gun control laws affect the wrong people,” TheGunMag.com senior editor Dave Workman told Fox News. “The gang bangers don’t go in and buy ammunition at retail, at least not around here. It certainly hasn’t stopped them from getting their hands on firearms.”