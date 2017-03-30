Sean Spicer Rips Smug Liberal Reporter A New One On Live TV… Watch Her Reaction [VIDEO]

April Ryan, White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, has done everything in her power to make Donald Trump and his administration look bad. During Tuesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer finally lost his patience with Ryan.

Spicer reportedly told Ryan to “stop shaking your head again” during a brief Q&A in which she kept interrupting and arguing with Spicer.

Ryan began her disrespectful display by asking Spicer how the Trump administration can “try to revamp its image” with all the bad press concerning Russia and Sally Yates.

“Sean, you don’t seem so happy, um go ahead…” the reporter began, clearly taunting Spicer.

“If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight somehow that’s a Russian connection,” Spicer responded. Democrats and Republicans have admitted that there is no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to “rig” the election.

“I’m sorry that disgusts you,” Spicer shot back at Ryan. “You’re shaking your head.”

Ryan then brought up Trump’s recent meeting with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, noting that Trump made a vulgar comment about her in 2006 and arguing that Rice never supported him.

“April, hold on, it seems like you’re hell-bent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about the White House stays,” he said. “Stop shaking your head again.”

