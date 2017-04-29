Sean Hannity Saying Goodbye?

It’s been a rough month for Fox News. Not only did the network lose Bill O’Reilly after a sexual harassment scandal, but rumors are circulating that the Murdochs could be planning to let go of the network’s co-President Bill Shine.

Many believe that if Shine is fired, Sean Hannity will walk as well.

“Sean is willing to take a bullet for Bill out of loyalty and he knows he’s holding a lot of chips there right now too,” a source told Deadline. “If he threatens to leave, and he could, then that really could be the end of the place as we know it.”

Gabriel Sherman wrote a piece for the New York Magazine noting that Shine asked Rupert Murdoch’s sons to issue a statement of support for him, but they refused. Sherman also said Shine feels like he is about to be fired.

“Gabe, I pray this is NOT true because if it is, that’s the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done,” Hannity wrote in a tweet earlier this week.

“Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired,” Hannity continued. “And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is. Best Sean.”

But Hannity didn’t stop there.

“I’ll change it. #Istandwithshine,” he concluded.