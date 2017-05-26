Sean Hannity Leaving Fox News Forever? Look What Just Happened

Sean Hannity has just announced that he will be going on vacation for the rest of the week. The Fox News host found himself in hot water this week over his reports on murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and his communication with WikiLeaks.

On Wednesday, Kimberly Guilfoyle announced that she will be taking Hannity’s place for the rest of the week. Hannity continues to face threats of advertiser boycotts in the meantime. He is the new target for Media Matters, the same group that convinced 90 advertisers to abandon Bill O’Reilly before his firing.

The vacation is not sitting well with Fox News fan, who have pointed out that this is exactly what O’Reilly did before he was officially dropped from the network.

“To all my friends. TODAY, George Soros, & Hillary Clinton supported Mediamatters is targeting all my advertisers to try and get me fired,” Hannity tweeted. “Spoke to many advertisers. They are being inundated with Emails to stop advertising on my show. This is Soros/Clinton/Brock liberal fascism.”

“Mediamatters is hoping advertisers will give into the pressure and they will silence freedom of speech. Liberals, do you support this effort,” Hannity continued.

