Sean Hannity Goes Rogue Runs Trump Ad, So Fox Delivers Him Devastating News… He Needs Your Prayers

According to reports, Fox News host Sean Hannity sparked controversy this weekend when he appeared in a pro-Trump political video. Now, the network intends to prohibit him from appearing in promotional political materials through the end of the election.

Of course, many liberals believe the damage has already been done.

“We were not aware of Sean Hannity participating in a promotional video and he will not be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season,” a spokesperson told POLITICO.

On Sunday, Donald Trump’s campaign uploaded an eight-minute video featuring a number of conservative figures expressing their support for the Republican presidential nominee.

One of those figures was Hannity, who spoke for about 30 seconds in support of the candidate.

The Washington Post was the first to criticize the Fox News host for the video. Though Hannity has be an outspoken supporter of Trump for some time now, his appearance in the campaign video was the first of its kind this election season.

It is unclear how the network intends to handle Hannity’s appearance, given that he is scheduled to host a town hall with Trump this week.

Watch the ad below and tell us what you think.