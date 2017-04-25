Sean Hannity Fights Back, Things Are About To Get Messy

As the fallout of Bill O’Reilly being dropped from Fox News is starting to settle, another woman has come forward with new allegations against the network’s second biggest star, Sean Hannity. Hannity wasted no time calling the claims “100% false” and pledging to take swift legal action against the accuser, who he labeled a “serial harasser.”

Debbie Schlussel, a former Fox News contributor, and Sean Hannity guest, made the accusation during an appearance on Today’s Pat Campbell Show. In the segment, she claimed that while she was with Hannity in Detroit, he repeatedly invited her to his hotel room. When she declined the invitation, she alleges he didn’t allow her back on the show.

Though Schlussel provided very little information about the alleged incident (not even the date), the allegations have already made their way around the internet and have been picked up by several mainstream media outlets.

“He tried to get me to go back to the hotel after the show after he and his executive producer, Bill Shine, treated me horrible,” she said on the radio program.

Sean Hannity responded with the following statement:

“LET ME BE CLEAR THE COMMENTS ABOUT ME ON A RADIO SHOW THIS WEEK by this individual ARE 100% false and a complete fabrication. This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch my reputation. The individual has not just slandered me over the years but many people who this individual disagrees with. This individual desperately seeks attention by any means necessary, including making unfounded personal attacks and using indefensible and outrageous political rhetoric. My patience with this individual is over. I have retained a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual. In this fiercely divided and vindictive political climate, I will no longer allow slander and lies about me to go unchallenged, as I see a coordinated effort afoot to now silence those with conservative views. I will fight every single lie about me by all legal means available to me as an American.”