Sean Hannity Crushes Michelle Obama Live On The Air… He Doesn’t Give A Sh*t [VIDEO]

In the past few years, liberals have been claiming to be champions of women, fighting sexism every chance they get. But it’s clear that the rules change when it comes to Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a victorious presidential campaign.

This week, Conway was attacked by Rep. Cedric Richmond after a photo surfaced of her kneeling on the couch in the Oval Office.

“She really looked kind of familiar in that position there,” Richmond said in a clearly sexual comment.

Fox News host Sean Hannity was quick to defend Conway, citing Michelle Obama as an example. He argued that if someone had said that Michelle looked “familiar” on her knees, liberals would have been outraged.

Here’s what Hannity said on the matter:

I think that’s the lowest of low; we’re going to pick on a woman — well, multiple women because they pick on Kellyanne. Have a congressman, what’s his name, Cedric Richmond, quote, “joking,” “Conway looked very familiar in that position on the couch in the White House on her knees.“ Wow. How disgusting and despicable a human being is he? Can you imagine if anyone — which, God forbid, would ever say that about Hillary?

Or Michelle Obama? How well would the reaction be? They’re attacking a three-year-old kid because he’s fidgety at three in the morning. I’m fidgety and I’m 55 years old. Leave the kid alone. Nobody picked on Malia and Sasha, no conservative that I know of. Nobody picked on Michelle Obama except for the stupid statements, “for the first time in my adult life I’m proud of my country,” she inserted herself into the campaign. If she’s going to say something like that then she deserves to be criticized.