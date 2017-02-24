Sean Hannity Calls For Your Support At CPAC, It’s Now Or Never [VIDEO]

The Conservative Political Action Conference is officially underway at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Sean Hannity is there for the annual gathering.

During a special taping of “Hannity” at the event, he delivered a powerful speech about President Donald Trump’s historic agenda.

“This is a historic opportunity for us to get this country together,” Hannity commented. “We have an opportunity, but we have forces that are working very hard against us.”

Hannity then explained that Trump’s administration is fighting a four-front war against the media, establishment Republicans, Democrats and the “snowflake brigade.” In the face of immense opposition, Trump has continued to persevere in executed his campaign promises.

“For him to be successful, he’s going to need every one of you in this room to stay engaged, to fight, to help, to call and to be active in the process,” Hannity said to the crowd. “Are you willing to do that?”

Watch Hannity’s segment below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with him?