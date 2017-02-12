Sean Hannity Blasts GOP Traitors For Stabbing Trump In The Back, Look What’s Happening To Them

Supporters of president Donald Trump were optimistic that a with a majority Republican House and Senate, he would be able to pass his much-needed conservation reforms and make real change for American. Unfortunately, they seem to be dragging their feet on most of his orders—and even discrediting him.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has had enough of the inaction. In a recent segment, he sent them a clear message about what they should be doing.

“President Trump gets it,” Hannity began. “He wants to move quickly. He wants to get things done. Where are the Republicans in Congress to help him? In the real world, you don’t do your job and do it well, you’re gonna get fired. So how is it possible that President Trump—he’s accomplished so much in such a short amount of time, and his so-called Republican allies in Congress have done nothing?”

Hannity then full-on attacked politicians for continuing to make excuses.

“You spineless, gutless, timid politicians—Republicans have all three,” he added. “They have the White House, the senate, and the House. What’s their excuse now? Tonight, it’s time to put a marker in the sand. I’m putting the GOP on notice.”

Hannity spoke for all of us in demanding swift action from our representatives.

“No more excuses, no more explanations,” he urged. “Go to work, roll up your sleeves, and do your job! There’s no excuse for not having a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare; there’s no excuse for not having a tax cut plan; there’s no excuse for not having a plan so that we become energy independent, or having a plan to reduce the size and influence of government. You have everything you asked the American people for for years.”

