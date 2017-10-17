Sea Level Behavior Has Everyone From Both Climate Change Sides Totally Confused

With all the talk of rising sea levels among liberals, you would think we are all going to be underwater in a few years, but lets have a look at the science. It appears there is a “pause” in the rising of sea levels. Since 2015, there has been no sustained increase in global sea levels, in fact, levels have actually fallen a bit from their pervious highs. This graph from NASA’s global climate change website shows it all.

NASA says on that website:

Sea level rise is caused primarily by two factors related to global warming: the added water from melting ice sheets and glaciers and the expansion of sea water as it warms. The first graph tracks the change in sea level since 1993 as observed by satellites.

The other official source of sea level data comes from the University of Colorado, and they also show a pause in the rising of sea levels, thought they haven’t recorded all of 2017 yet, 2016 looks similar to NASA’s chart.

It is interesting because the narrative thought the public has been that global warming is increasing at a drastic rate, and if we don’t drastically change the way we live and consume fossil fuels, then we can kiss earth goodbye, but these charts don’t seem to be supporting that narrative.

The counter argument to global warming from the start was that the warming and cooling of the atmosphere and the water is natural, and while evidence suggests that over the last 20 years, water temperatures and levels have been rising, recent charts such as these show that those trends are reversing.

Granted, its 2 years of evidence against a decade or two, but this could potentially be the start to a reversal in “global warming” trends.