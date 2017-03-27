Screaming ‘Allah Akbar’ Muslim Migrants Blow Traffic, But Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

According to The Gateway Pundit, the city of Clichy, which is located just a few minutes from Paris, spun into chaos on Wednesday when officials closed a temporary mosque.

Two years ago, the major announced that he intended to close the mosque to build a library. Even though he gave the Muslim community years’ notice, they still weren’t satisfied.

After the city officially sealed the doors of the mosque, hundreds of Muslims blocked the streets to pray. They were shouted “Allahu Akbar,” which was unsettling following the attack that had happened in London just hours earlier.

We’ve seen first-hand just how dangerous blocking traffic with protests can be. What do you think of this incident?