Scott Baio Just Took Off His Gloves, Throws Nordstrom Massive Beat Down They Will Never Forget

This week, Trump supporters put their money where their mouths are in a major boycott of Nordstrom. The retail giant made a monumental mistake in abruptly dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

“Dear Nordstrom, NEVER AGAIN!” Baio tweeted, along with a photo of his wife’s account statement, revealing she spent over $30,000 at the department store last year.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom cited declining sales as their reason from dropping the clothing, shoe, and accessory lines. The fact that the announcement came shortly after President Trump’s travel ban has fueled speculation that this was a political response to protesters threatening to boycott the store.

Trump supporters applauded Baio’s decision, saying they would stand in solidarity and refuse to shop there as well.