Scientist Faces Criminal Charges Because He Used Standard Methods, And Not Methods Environmentalists Wanted

A prominent Argentinian glaciologist is facing criminal charges in his home country after he released a glacier survey that didn’t result in the closing of a gold mine.

A federal judge charged Ricardo Villalba, head of the Institute of Snow, Ice and Environmental Research (IANIGLA), with “abusing his authority and violating his duty as a civil servant,” Nature.com reported.

The charges stem from a lawsuit brought by Argentine environmentalists who claim Villalba’s 2011 glacier survey “did not comply with a law enacted in 2010 that was designed to give extra protections to Argentina’s glaciers,” Nature.com reported. The court put a $300,000 lien on his property.

Environmentalists are alleging that Villalba, the glaciologist in question, rigged the survey in favor of mining interests, but the glaciologist denies the claims. In fact, scientists overwhelmingly support Villalba in the case, saying it’s a politically motivated witch hunt.

“There was no intention to favor mining companies,” Villalba told ScienceInsider. “No Argentinian institution has done more to safeguard and protect glaciers than IANIGLA.”

Villalba’s survey met all scientific standards including glaciers of one hectare, about 2.5 acres, or larger, that is the international scientific standard for such surveys. Scientists do this to reduce the risk of counting short-lasting snow and ice.

“It’s surreal and kind of ridiculous,” Bruce Raup, a glaciologist at the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center, told Nature.com. Raup co-authored a letter supporting Villalba.

“This is dangerous,” Etienne Berthier, a French glaciologist, told ScienceInsider. “A highly detrimental result could be that scientists would stop expressing themselves in public at a time where their expertise is more and more needed.”

Environmentalists argue that smaller glaciers should have been included in the survey, which would have no doubt resulted in a government audit of the Canadian owned gold mine owned by Barrick Gold Corporation.