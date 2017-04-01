Schumer Makes Huge Scene, Interrupts Meal To Trump-Shame Patron At Fancy Restaurant

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed just how unhinged he really is when he crossed paths with a well-established Democrat at an East Side restaurant and attacked his wife for voting for Donald Trump.

Schumer cause a ruckus when he started yelling at Joseph A. Califano Jr. and his wife, Hilary, who were in the middle of a quiet dinner. The confrontation ultimately resulted in Schumer standing on the New York City sidewalk calling Trump “a liar.”

Califano Jr. served in the Carter administration a secretary of health, education, and welfare. He was also a domestic policy adviser to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“They are a highly respected couple, and Schumer made a scene, yelling, ‘She voted for Trump!’ The Califanos left the restaurant, but Schumer followed them outside,” one witness said of the rant. But Schumer didn’t stop there. He followed the couple to the sidewalk where he reportedly yelled: “How could you vote for Trump? He’s a liar!”

A spokesperson for Schumer denied that the exchange took place, but Califano’s wife confirmed the incident.