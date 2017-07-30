Schumer Compares John McCain’s Obamacare Vote To Being A Hero In Vietnam

During a press conference on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins for turning their backs on Republicans and voting against the skinny Obamacare repeal. He even had the nerve to compare McCain’s vote to the “courage he showed during his service in the Vietnam War.”

Schumer said that he and McCain “have been friends for a very long time, ever since the Gang of Eight, which we put together. And I have not seen a senator who speaks truth to power as strongly, as well, and as frequently as John McCain. The very same courage he showed as a Naval Aviator in Vietnam, he showed last night, and has shown time and time again.”

“And certainly not to be forgotten, of equal praise, are Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski,” Schumer added. “They were amazing. And, women are, in so many instances, stronger than men. They brag less about it, but they are. And last night sort of proved that. And as somebody who is in a family of strong women, I very much appreciate their strength, their courage, and their dedication to principle, despite the entreaties.”

What do you think? Is Schumer absolutely disgraceful?