School Does Unforgivable Thing To Kellyanne Conway… Look How She Fought Back

According to reports, Kellyanne Conway has expressed her concern that establishment elites in Washington are so prejudiced against President-Elect Donald Trump that she won’t be able to get her kids into private school in DC. If private schools actually do go after Conway’s children, it will solidify the new lows liberals are willing to go to make a point.

Page Six reports that Conway has been calling people she knows in the area to find a place for her children to go ever since she relocated to be the ‘Counselor to the President.’

“I would not characterize myself as ‘worried’ so much as amused by the silence and sighs on the other end of the phone when friends and allies have made preliminary inquiries on our behalf,” Conway told reporters.

Conway continued that while these private schools preach “diversity” and “open-mindedness.”

“For some, there is a comfort in the sameness,” she concluded.

She did note there has been a “flood” of people offering to help her from both parties, particularly when she was house-hunting in the area. What do you think of Conway’s claims? Is this absolutely outrageous?