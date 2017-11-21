School Forced To Remove Christian Flag, Answers With Other Flag That Sends Ultimate Threat

A Larue, Texas school has been asked to remove a Christian flag that has been flying out front of the school for years. The school received complaints about the flag, and despite the fact that they also received mountains of support for the flag, they were forced to remove it.

On October 11, Lapoynor ISD received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation requesting that officials remove the Christian flag from school grounds.

The letter sparked a debate within the district, and many students and parents were open about wanting the flag to stay. In the flags place now is the Gonzalez flag from the Texas war that reads “come and take it.”

A group of students has been elected to decide which flag will permanently be installed, which is how it should be.

It is a real shame for the children who appreciate this Christian flag and what it represents, that because some are offended by a show of religion, it is being forced to be taken down. I wonder who it was that saw the all white flag, with one small red crucifix in the corner and said “yeah thats too much for me, I’m offended,” I have a feeling this person is offended by quite a bit.

I hope they leave this decision up to the students, because that’s who this really effects. This is their school and they should get to decide the type of learning environment they want to reside in. If 99% of the school is Catholic and they decide they want the flag to stay, are we really going to take it down for the 3 kids who aren’t Catholic? Are they so offended or scared to be in school with those who are Catholic and are expressing it, that it needs to be taken down before they are comfortable?