Scathing List Of Celebrities Who Denied To Perform At Trump Shows Celebs True Colors

With the entertainment industry run by raging liberals, Donald Trump has had a difficult time convincing performers to sign up for his inauguration. Now, the full list of singers that have refused invitations to perform at the event has been released—and it’s pretty shocking.

Here is the full list, according to Daily Beast:

Elton John

Justin Timberlake

Katy Perry

Bruno Mars

Aretha Franklin

Celine Dion

Garth Brooks

Andrea Bocelli

KISS

Earlier this year, KISS frontman Gene Simmons was shown describing Trump as “the truest political animal I’ve ever seen onstage.” That apparent praise seemed to go out the window when he was asked to perform, however. When asked by TMZ if would perform at the inauguration, Simmons said “no.”

“That’s not to say they didn’t ask,” he added.