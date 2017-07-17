SCANDALOUS: Democrat Rep Gives $80,000 Of Campaign Money To His Sister For Dirty Reasons

According to recent reports, Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay has used $80,000 in campaign funds to pay a law firm that his sister owns.

Records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon of the campaign’s second-quarter finances show that Clay Jr. for Congress gave tens of thousands of dollars to the Law Office of Michelle C. Clay, LLC. The practice is located not too far from Washington, D.C.

The campaign released their second quarter campaign finance information Friday.

In April, Michelle Clay’s law firm received four checks amounting to a total of $18,100 from Rep. Clay’s campaign, covering services like “fundraising, compliance, record keeping, and community organization. The firm also received $18,000 in May and another $18,000 in June.

Clay’s campaign committee reported expenditures of $115,000 since the beginning of 2017. While that may not sound particularly outrageous, it does mean that Clay’s campaign spent more than 70 percent of his total campaign expenses on his sister’s firm.

If that hasn’t raised some serious questions, it should.