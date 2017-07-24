SCANDAL REVEALED: Veterans Exposed To Toxic Chemicals Without Anyone Knowing It

Veterans and civilian workers who worked at Ft. McClellan, Alabama between 1935 and 1999 were exposed to a number of toxic chemicals, one shocking new report details. Ft. McClellan was used for a variety of purposes, including Military Police Corps, Women’s Army Corps, Chemical Corps and Vietnam Training. The base closed in 1999 and the Military Police School and Amy Chemical School were eventually relocated to Ft. Leonard Wood.

Those who were at Ft. Mclellan while it was open reportedly experienced toxic exposure to: Agent Orange, Agent Blue, Sarin, VX, Uranium, Polychlorinated Biphenyl (PCB) and Trichloroethylene (TCE). That means that our veterans could be experiencing serious health complications without knowing the root cause of the problem.

Potential side effects include cancer, tumors, Leukemia, kidney failure, malignant melanoma, fetal death, miscarriage and memory problems. And that’s just a handful.

Now, several bills have been introduced into the House of Representatives, including H.R. 411, which would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish and maintain a database known as the Fort McClellan Health Registry and notify individuals of research on health concerns due to potential exposure. It would also require them to provide community outreach to ensure health examinations and allow veterans to receive certain health benefits.

Currently, there is bipartisan support for the bill. Those opposing the bill are afraid that it would “generate a significant financial and resource burden upon the Army.”

What do you think? Do our veterans deserve the benefits of H.R. 411?