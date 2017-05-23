Saudi King Does Something Unthinkable To Ivanka Trump…

This past weekend, Ivanka Trump spent the weekend in Saudi Arabia for her father’s first foreign visit as president of the United States. While she was there, King Salman gave her a remarkable gift.

According to reports, the Saudi king pledged to donate $100 million toward a fund for women entrepreneurs. The effort, The World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Fund, was built by Ivanka. It works to help women in the Middle East who have the desire to start their own businesses.

The king’s donation was announced on Sunday at the event at which Ivanka spoke. The First Daughter met with Saudi women who are civil leaders, businesswomen, and elected government officials.

“Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging, but there’s still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for,” Ivanka said. “In every country around the world, women and girls continue to face unique systematic, institutional, cultural barriers, which hinder us from fully engaging in and achieving true parity of opportunity within our communities. Each of you knows this to be true. And yet the stories of Saudi women, such as yourselves, catalyzing change, inspire me to believe in the possibility of global women’s empowerment.”

