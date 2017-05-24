Saudi Arabia Puts Unpatriotic Dems To Shame… Wow This Is Awesome [SEE PHOTOS]

If you listened to the mainstream media, you would think that the world has it out for President Donald Trump. But, in fact, international audiences have shown more respect and effort for our Commander in Chief than our own country has.

Just look at the greeting he received on his first foreign trip:

The most stunning display of respect for USA any country has shown done for a @POTUS. America is back! #PeaceThroughStrength #GodBlessUSA pic.twitter.com/Si4fvXe72i — TrumpGirlStrong 🇺🇸 (@TrumpGirlStrong) May 20, 2017

What a strange, Maxine Waters world we live in when Saudi Arabia is more patriotic than democrats.#saturdaymorning #ThreeWordTrump #Saudis pic.twitter.com/9f7kjfCWm7 — Scott Presler (@ScottPresler) May 20, 2017