Sarah Sanders Sets The Room On Fire When CNN Jim Acosta Asked Her Why She Is Smiling

Sarah Huckabee Sanders set the room on fire when CNN Jim Acosta asked her why she was smiling.

When Sanders called on CNN’s Jim Acosta, he asked her about the “Madame Theory,” while mentioning that Donald Trump says a “lot of unsettling off-putting comments that sort of throw people off, that he likes to keep his adversaries guessing.”

Sanders then responded saying that our President “doesn’t want to lay out his game plan for our enemies.”

Acosta noted that when it comes to Trump talk, the people in Washington “hold their breath”:

Here are some photos of Sanders face:

Jim Acosta asked Sarah Sanders why she had a smile on her face. Sanders responded, “I picture people in this town holding their breath. That might be a welcome surprise for most of America.”

He really didn’t expect being shut down like this.