Sarah Sanders Gives Paul Krugman The Hardest Hit Of His Life For “Worst Prediction Of The Year”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took some shots at New York Times columnist Paul Krugman for his atrociously terrible prediction that the U.S. economy would never recover from a Donald Trump presidency.

If there was one thing we knew for certain when Donald Trump was taking office, it’s that markets were going to climb. Trump is primarily a business man and knows that less regulations in the business world makes for better competition and better business, so that’s exactly what happened. Trump becomes president, less regulations in business, markets soar year 1.

Sanders referenced Krugman’s Nov 9, 2016 declaration that “if the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.” The Nobel Prize-winning economist continued “under any circumstances, putting an irresponsible, ignorant man who takes his advice from all the wrong people in charge of the nation with the world’s most important economy would be very bad news. What makes it especially bad right now, however, is the fundamentally fragile state much of the world is still in, eight years after the great financial crisis.”

The Dow Jones industrial average, a benchmark which experts use to gauge the overall strength of the economy, has experienced 87 new highs since Trump took office. We have also experienced a three year high GDP growth rate despite two massive hurricanes and an unemployment hovering around 4 percent. The financial statistics behind Trump’s first year in office are astonishingly good. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta recently said in an interview that there are expected to be 2 million new jobs created during the Trump administration.

Acosta added that in September 2017 the U.S. “had the highest total employment level ever in the United States.”

Trump’s presidency has been solid the first year, but in terms of the economy, Trump has been crushing it in a big way.