Sarah Sanders Dares To Go On “The View”, But Finally Gets Applauded By All Trump Haters

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, must have known what she was in for when she appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

Host, Joy Behar, did not waste any time as she jumped right in asserting that “95 percent” of what our President says is a “lie.”

Some of the other ladies agreed, except Sanders who stated, “The problem with that, Joy, that is — you are doing exactly what you’re talking about and pushing a false narrative. 95 percent of what the president says is not a lie.”

Those that agreed with Joy told the White House Press Secretary, “I feel sorry for you.”

“I think that’s one of the dangers that we have right now is we are pushing so many false narratives every day. We are creating false perceptions about the president and, frankly, inhibiting his ability to succeed.” Sarah continued, “I think America should want him to succeed. He is the president whether they voted for him or not.”

Sanders finally received a round of applause from the crowd after this statement.

They hit her really hard, but she spoke the truth anyway.

