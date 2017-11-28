Sarah Sanders Asked If Trump’s Comment About “Pocahontas” Is Offensive, Her Response Knocked Every Journalist Out

At a ceremony honoring Navajo code talkers on Monday, president Trump referred to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” This is not the first time Trump has referred to Warren as such, as it’s a reference to her shaky claims to Native American ancestry.

Trump said:

“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time, longer than you, they call her Pocahontas!”

Warren responded to the President, saying “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”

At Monday’s White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked by a reporter why Trump felt the need to say something that is “offensive to many people ” at the ceremony. Sanders bluntly responded, “I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career.”

A reporter noted that Sen. Warren had called it a “racial slur.” Sanders said, “That’s ridiculous,” she noted that it’s never ok to use a racial slur, and that she doesn’t think that the term “Pocahontas,” a Native American princess from a Disney movie, is a racial slur.

“Senator Warren was very offensive when she lied about some things specifically to advance her career and I don’t understand why no one’s asking about that question and why that isn’t constantly covered,” added Sanders.

Warren claimed she had Native American heritage on her Harvard application. The claim is completely unfounded. Why doesn’t any of the members of the media seem interested that Warren decided to piggy back on the heritage of Native Americans to help her get into college?