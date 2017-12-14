Sarah Sanders Asked If Trump Is “Corrupt”, She Destroys Every Objection With Her Answer

The newest Trump tweet that has democrats all up in arms is Trump tweeting his response to the Kirsten Gillibrand suggestion that he should resign. Gillibrand, a Senator from New York, recently called for Trump’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations. Trump responded by saying she was a “lightweight,” a “flunky” and said she was “begging” him for campaign contributions.

Trump defended himself from a woman unjustly calling for his job, and despite the fact that Trump has also used those words to describe men, Democrats are calling Trump’s comments sexist.

Trump did donate to Gillibrand in her campaigns. Sarah Sanders was asked what Trump got for his donations.

Sanders said “ access,” saying it’s regular practice for politicians to “carry your water” if you donate.