Sarah Sanders Asked If Trump Is “Corrupt”, She Destroys Every Objection With Her Answer
by ago0
The newest Trump tweet that has democrats all up in arms is Trump tweeting his response to the Kirsten Gillibrand suggestion that he should resign. Gillibrand, a Senator from New York, recently called for Trump’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations. Trump responded by saying she was a “lightweight,” a “flunky” and said she was “begging” him for campaign contributions.
Trump defended himself from a woman unjustly calling for his job, and despite the fact that Trump has also used those words to describe men, Democrats are calling Trump’s comments sexist.
Trump did donate to Gillibrand in her campaigns. Sarah Sanders was asked what Trump got for his donations.
Then Sanders dropped the fire:
That’s the reason that we have a broken system. That’s the reason that often special interests control our government more than the people do. That’s one of the reasons that this president ran to be president. It’s one of the top reasons that he won and that he’s sitting in the oval office today and Hillary Clinton is not because he couldn’t be bought and everybody knew that she could because they have seen it time and time again.
Sanders was asked a follow up, if Trump “bought access in a corrupt way?” Sanders responded, using one of Trump’s most famous campaign terms:
He says he knows how the system works. I think it would be disingenuous for anybody not to understand that. But at least this president is being honest about the process and his willingness to actually fix it and drain the swamp.
How would you respond if somebody was publicly saying you should be fired over allegations that you deny are true and haven’t been proved? Don’t you think Trump has the right to defend himself from unwarranted attacks?