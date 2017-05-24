Sara Netanyahu Didn’t Know The Cameras Were Rolling When She Did This To Melania [WATCH]

On Monday, Donald and Melania Trump landed in Israel for a 24-hour visit to the nation. When they arrived, they were greeted with open arms by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. That’s when Sara said something nobody was expecting.

“I talk every place about here, how great she is,” Sara began, referencing Melania.

“Because a majority of the people in Israel, unlike the media, they love us. So we tell them how you are great so they love you. We have very much in common. We’ll talk about it over dinner.”

Essentially, Sara was letting the Trumps know that she understands the bias of the media, and acknowledges that the presidential couple is actually quite popular among American voters.

Sara Netanyahu to Melania Trump: The media hates us, the public loves us pic.twitter.com/noLfHdT6Of — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 22, 2017

Liberals may not be able to see beyond the media’s agenda, but other world leaders certainly can.