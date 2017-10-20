Sanders’ Promise: You’ll Pay More Taxes, And May Get Free Stuff… His Detailed Plan

Bernie Sanders, the Democratic senator from Vermont, and the 2016 runner-up for the democratic party’s nomination for president told CNN in a debate on Wednesday night that your average American would be happy to pay more in federal income taxes, if they would just understand that it means they would receive more “free” government benefits, including free healthcare, college, and child care.

In a televised debate staring Sanders and Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, Sanders told the audience that if he could just explain his economic vision for this country to the people, he’s sure it would be supported.

“If we can explain to people, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be paying more in taxes. It’s going to be a progressive tax system,’” Sanders told the crowd, “‘The wealthy are going to pay their fair share, not the middle class, not the working class, but everybody will pay some more. But you’re gonna get free health care, and maybe you’re gonna get free child care, and maybe your kids are gonna be able to go to college tuition-free. You know what? You’re gonna better off than under Ted’s system.’”

We understand the system Bernie, we just don’t like it. Lets say for example a plumbing business is run by a small family and they have three children. When these three children graduate high school they are expected to join their family business and learn the trade, a respected alternative to college. Why does their family then have to pay higher taxes for years, something they might or might not be able to afford, to pay for other children to go to college for free?

Sander’s economic plan also removes our right to chose. Everybody is forced to pay more for something we might or might not need. Why not pay for what you need, and let the free market and consumers decide the price and what they are willing to pay for services.