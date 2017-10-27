San Francisco Columnist And Yoga Instructor Implies It’s Ok To Send Death Threats To Trump’s Cabinet Official

The San Francisco Chronicle’s sister-site published an article on Wednesday that offers justification for the increased number of death threats Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, saying the threats “make a warped sort of sense.”

The article, written by Mark Morford, whose been writing for the Chronicle and sister-site SF Gate since 1998, is described on the site as “one of the Bay Area’s premier yoga instructors,” describes Pruitt as a “banally evil, milquetoast, science-denying government administrator” who has been receiving a “surprising-but-then-again-not-really number of death threats.”

“Scott Pruitt, the pallid, oily anti-environment corporate shill beloved by the least palatable humans in the corporate world, is getting a lot of death threats, up to five times more than any EPA head in history,” writes Morford, who goes on to suggest that the death threats may be coming from “God herself.”

“They are, perhaps, coming from environmental advocates, or teachers, or lovers of life and humanity and nature, or distraught mothers, worried that Pruitt’s actions will, quite correctly, endanger the lives of their children,” Morford writes. “They are, most likely, coming from God herself.”

Pruitt is accused by Morford in the piece of creating a sound proof office space so he could, “block out the screams of all the children, poor, and elderly he is harming and even (eventually) killing, more or less directly, as he whispers dreamy deregulation porn into the withered, cauliflower ears of coal barons, oil magnates and leathery brothers Koch.”

Pruitt is then compared to the devil, when Morford states: ‘Wherever [the death threats] are coming from, it does make a warped sort of sense,” he writes. “What’s true for Pruitt and Trump is true for the devil himself. When you mean the world ill, the world will mean it right back at you.”

Audrey Cooper, the Chronicle’s editor in chief, refused to comment on the article, basically stating that the two are independent and he shouldn’t comment on something he had no part in publishing.