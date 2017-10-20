Samuel Jackson Unloads Massively On Trump Voters For Asking Him Why He Still Hasn’t Left USA

A topic we have talked about before, and are very familiar with is the bluff made by liberals that they are going to leave the U.S. whenever something doesn’t go their way. The most popular one was of course “if Trump gets elected, I’m moving to Canada”. When Trump got elected though, nobody actually left, as we predicted.

It’s always amusing to see a celebrity make the proclamation that they are leaving, because they never do and their comments are very public, everybody can see them back out of their promise, and then they are frequently asked about it, which they really don’t like.

Samuel L. Jackson fell into this trap when he promised that he would move to South Africa following a Donald Trump win, of course we know that Trump won, and we know that Jackson didn’t move anywhere.

Following Trumps victory, Jackson was pretty quickly asked about his comments on Twitter, to which he got pretty upset. Jackson has since responded: “Why y’all so anxious for me to leave?! I pay More Taxes than All U Trumpafu**** . . . Him too!!”

Tensions between Trump and a fair amount of liberal celebrities have risen, and become very public since Trump’s victory Nov. 8th.

From Meryl Streep to Kathy Griffin, a fair amount of celebrities have attempted to use their platforms to speak ill of, and disrespect the President and his office, but it almost always backfires.

At the end of the day, if conditions in this country were so poor for these super rich movie stars, then they would actually leave, but for some reason, they stick around.