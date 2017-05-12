Samantha Bee Does Something Unforgivable To Ivanka Trump

Earlier this year, television host Samantha Bee inducted Kellyanne Conway into her “Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Family.” Last night was Ivanka Trump’s turn.

Recently, Trump was called the “new sheriff in town” by one CNN analyst.

“Wrong! Sheriffs are elected to their jobs!” Bee said of the First Daughter being appointed as the newest official adviser. Bee joked that Ivanka will be “spending a lot of time staring at her own boobies.”

“Tonight, we honor the only actual high-end project Trump ever completed,” Bee said, before discounting the efforts that Ivanka has already put toward important initiatives.

“Meeting with Leo DiCaprio is not a sign that you care about climate change; it’s a sign that you were a teenager in the ‘90s,” the host said. “At most, Ivanka has stopped one out of 24 appalling executive orders. That’s only one more than Tiffany has stopped.”

“Look, I get it, people are comforted by the thought of a progressive feminist in the White House. To which I say, if you wanted that, you should have voted for it,” she continued, as a picture of Hillary Clinton appeared on the screen behind her.

