Samantha Bee Mocks Cancer Patient’s “Nazi” Haircut

Popular liberal TV host Samantha Bee apologized for a moment on her show Wednesday night that made fun of a man’s haircut. Did she perhaps take the name calling a little bit too far? Yes, yes she did.

She did a segment where she “just couldn’t hold back” about this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bee mocked an attendee saying his haircut resembled a Nazi.

“This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair,” the video narrates while focusing in on 20-year-old student Kyle Coddington.

It turns out, Coddington has a partially-shaved head because he is battling brain cancer.