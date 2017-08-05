Samantha Bee Goes To Iraq With Hopes To Interview Trump Haters, Gets A Stunning Surprise Instead

Samantha Bee has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. It only takes a few minutes on her Twitter profile to realize she has been going after the president since his time on the campaign trail.

Recently, Bee took a trip to Iraq to learn more about the Kurds, who are helping to defeat terrorism in Iraq. To this day, Trump is the only commander in chief to sign off on arming the group in the fight against ISIS. While in Kurdistan, Bee questioned civilians about American politics for a segment. She asked one of the gentlemen on the street if he knew who Hillary Clinton was. The man did not.

Next, she sat down with a couple of men outside. One told her, “I love George Bush, forever.”

“Let’s talk about Kurdistan; let’s talk about Donald Trump,” Bee continued. She probably wasn’t expecting the response she received.

“We love Trump because his decisions are not one-dimensional,” one of the men said.

When she pried for a second opinion, another gentleman told her, “The Kurds obviously love and respect him, even more than Obama.”

The answers were so firmly in support of the Commander in Chief, even Bee walked away with a new appreciation for Trump.