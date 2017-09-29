Saints QB Drew Brees Eviscerates National Anthem Kneelers, Including His Own Team

Recently the New Orlean Saints were scrutinized because ten of their players kneeled during the National Anthem. When players take a knee, they disrespect the flag, our country, police officers, first responders, and those that have been and still are in the military. Unfortunately for us, this obvious lack of respect is becoming an epidemic that must be stopped immediately.

Saints’ superstar quarterback Drew Brees was asked how he feels about the recent protests his response is meaningful. He began, “If the protest becomes we’re going to sit down or kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything it symbolizes and everything it stands for, everything our country has stood for to get to this point, I do not agree with that.”

Brees continued, “Looking at the flag with your hand over your heart is a unifying thing that should bring us all together and say, ‘You know what, we know what things are not where they should be, but we will continue to work and strive to make things better and bring equality to all people.’”

“I will always believe that we should be standing and showing respect to our flag with our hand over our heart. I will never say it’s OK to not show respect to the flag of the United States of America during the national anthem,” he added.

Brees concluded, “That is the symbol of showing respect to our country. I won’t. I don’t think that that’s OK because of all who have fought so hard and died and sacrificed so much for us to have the things we have, to have the freedoms that we have. The very freedom of the speech that we are talking about was born from that flag.”

That was brutal.

Drew Brees’ grandfather was a military veteran, so this subject is near and dear to his heart.

Do you think they got what they deserved?