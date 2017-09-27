Saints Gets Hit With The Worst News Of Their Life After They Sat During National Anthem

Now we are talking . . . finally some action is being taken about these NFL protesting during the National Anthem. After ten players on the New Orleans Saints kneeled on Sunday, Kenny Havard, Louisiana Republican State Representative, proposed to cut all taxpayer funding from the team.

Havard declared, “This is a state-funded sporting event–or subsidized sporting event, not fully by the state, but it is, so we have all the right to defund that.” He continued, “I totally agree with their right to protest and I think it just needs to be done somewhere else. They can do it in the streets, they can do it on Sunday mornings… They can do it wherever they want, but not during our National Anthem. I think it’s disgraceful.”

As reported by an article in Forbes magazine, Tom Benson the owner of the New Orleans Saints is set to make close to $400 million through 2025 thanks to state taxpayer dollars. As I see it, why should they be allowed to disrespect not only the flag, but the American people, police officers, the military, and first responders who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe?

However, there does seem to be some hope because Rep. Valerie Hodges has recently asked for for a review of the team’s state benefits.

Forbes revealed that, “The state will pay Benson at least $198 million in increased revenue from the Superdome, $142 million in rental payments on property Benson owns, $10 million in bonuses for bringing the Super Bowl to New Orleans and $2.6 million in tax breaks. Benson will get another $40 million from private rent payments to a tower he bought as part of the deal.”

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Corey Booker and Oklahoma Sen. Jim Lankford have proposed a bipartisan Senate bill that bans federal funding of taxpayer dollars to go towards professional sports stadiums. Booker stated, “It should not be put in the context of any kind of bill of punishment. It’s a bill of public policy. We should not be funding arenas on a federal level. There’s better investment of tax dollars for leverage economic growth.”

Right where it hurts the most.

Should this be adopted by every city with NFL teams?