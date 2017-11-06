HE SAID WHAT?! Pope Francis Declares “Dangerous” To Have A Relationship With Jesus

Pope Francis has made some public statements recently that have Catholics and Christians alike very worried. He warned his followers to turn away from “having a personal relationship with Jesus,” adding that it “is dangerous and very harmful.” The speech has people worried that the Pope is fulfilling terrible fantasies.

Speaking in front of a crowd of over 33,000 Christians in Rome, the Pope warned that a “personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus must be avoided at all costs.”

He then followed up with a statement that may shed some light on this situation, he said that no Catholic can truly be a follower of God on his or her own, they need the help of the Church for salvation. Of course they do.

Pope Francis also recently made some interesting remarks that U.S. citizens must be subjected to a one world government “for their own good.” He continued to argue that only a “political authority” would be able to combat “climate change” and other global issues. It makes sense that Pope Francis would be so in tune with the climate considering his multiple degrees in science and climatology from esteemed universities..

The Pope seems more interested in pushing the policy of global leaders than preaching the word of God, because he also recently said he believes more power should be in the hands of the U.N. over individual countries.

The Pope clearly has another agenda, what it is, we don’t know, but preaching that you can’t have a personal relationship with God and that you need the Church, and also stating that humanity is better off in the hands of one overarching global power, it seems he may have other ambitions than the spiritual health of his followers.

A personal relationship with the Savior is the foundational principle of Christianity. The Pope’s remarks seem contradictory at best. At worst, they appear to come straight from John’s revelation, which is bad news for all.