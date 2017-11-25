He Said What?! Al Franken’s Newest And “Lamest” Excuse For Groping Is An Undeniable Proof He Won’t Stop

Al Franken’s newest excuse for why he has been inappropriately touching women is very creepy. Franken is claiming that he is a “warm person” who likes to “hug people,” weird.

Four separate women have come forward alleging that Franken touched their breasts or their butts inappropriately at various time in the past. Franken came out on Thanksgiving day to refute the allegations against him, or claim that he doesn’t remember, and said that he sympathizes with the women.

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many,” Franken said.

“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that. I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations.”

Maybe keep you hands to yourself in these situations? Despite everybody clamoring for Franken to resign, he has decided to keep his position and attempt to earn back the trust of the people.

“I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again,” he said. “And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”

A recent poll found that 50 percent of voters think Franken should resign. Just 22 percent of voters said he should remain in the Senate, it’s gonna be tough to win back trust enough to change those numbers.