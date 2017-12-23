SAD: Top Fox News Journalist Is Leaving The Channel

Fox News journalist James Rosen, who was investigated by Obama’s justice department, is leaving the network after 18 years.

Rosen has been with Fox News since 1999, just three years after the channel launched, but is leaving at the end of the year.

“James Rosen is exiting the company at the end of the year,” a Fox News spokesperson told TVNewser.

The FBI was investigating Rosen in 2013, confiscating his phone calls and email and text records after he reported on classified intelligence in North Korea in 2009. Fox called the investigation “downright chilling.”

“We are outraged to learn today that James Rosen was named a criminal co-conspirator for simply doing his job as a reporter,” Michael Clemente, the executive vice president of news at Fox News, said at the time. “In fact, it is downright chilling. We will unequivocally defend his right to operate as a member of what up until now has always been a free press.”

The investigators in the case believed Rosen had obtained classified information from a State Department adviser and had “probable cause” to believed Rosen was an “aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator” in the leak. Rosen is being accused by the DOJ of obtaining the documents from the advisor through flattery which critics said conflated standard journalistic practices with illegality.

“Search warrants like these have a severe chilling effect on the free flow of important information to the public,” First Amendment lawyer Charles Tobin told the Washington Post in 2013. “That’s a very dangerous road to go down.”

