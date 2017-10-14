Russia’s New Major Update To Their Combat Suit Sends A Clear And Chilling Message To The World

Russia made slight alterations to it’s combat suits due to the recent scare of nuclear warfare. According to Newsweek, citing Rostec, the Russian defense contractor building the suit, the third-generation Ratnik-3 suit “comprises five integrated systems.”

Those five subsystems include “life support, command and communication, engaging, protection, and energy saving subsystems,” according to Tass, a Russian state-owned media outlet. This could be the most advanced combat suit on the planet.

In all the suit comes with 59 unique features, including a powerful exoskeleton that is supposed to give the soldier more strength and stamina, along with body armor that covers the soldier from head to toe, including the soldiers face. The suit also comes with a pop up display that can me used to survey a battlefield.

The Russians did release a video of the suit in use, but it didn’t reveal much of the supposed features. The most recent feature however is supposed to help protect the soldier against a nuclear blast, and the aftermath. The suit is being fitted with a watch that “retains its properties upon the impact of radiation and electromagnetic impulses, for example, upon a nuclear blast,” according to Rostec’s chief designer of the suit, Oleg Faustov.

This new combat suit will be the 3rd generation of the suit. The first generation suit was given to a few Russian soldiers in 2013, and pieces of the suit were spotted on Russian troops in Crimea. The third generation suit will supposedly be ready by 2022.

The U.S. is working on it’s own lightweight tactical suit known as the “Iron Man” and it hopes to unveil it sometime in 2018. France is working on one too, the Integrated Infantryman Equipment and Communications system, or FELIN. In this new age of warfare, the arms race is centered around combat suits and right now it seems Russia is handily winning, and I don’t think it’s a race the U.S. can afford to lose.