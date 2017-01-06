Russia’s Foreign Minister Takes Gloves Off, Holds Nothing Back In Brutal Attack On Obama

Once again, President Barack Obama demonstrated a complete lack of judgment by sanctioning Russia because he could not accept that Hillary Clinton lost the Presidential election. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Obama with a statement about his misrepresentation of the American people.

“Today America, the American people, were humiliated by their own president,” Zakharova commented. “Not by international terrorists, not by [the] enemy’s troops.”

“This time Washington was slapped by its own master, who has complicated the urgent tasks for the incoming team in the extreme,” she commented, adding that Obama’s administration is “a group of foreign policy losers, bitter and narrow-minded. Today, Obama finally admitted it.”

“Mr. Kerry, in this difficult moment for the United States, let me convey you the words of sympathy—you have done all that was possible to avert your country’s collapse in foreign policy,” she added. “Out of this group of spoilers, I pity only Kerry. He was not an ally. But he tried to be professional and maintain his human dignity.”

Zakharova didn’t stop there, she left it with this: “This is it, the curtain has dropped. The bad performance is over. The whole world, from the front row to the balcony, is watching a devastating blow to America’s prestige and its leadership, dealt by Barack Obama and his semi-literate foreign policy team, which has exposed its main secret to the world—exceptionalism was masked helplessness. No enemy of the United States could have done worse.”