Russians Hack The Oscars… All Hell Breaks Loose When Wrong Best Picture Award Given

It was the Russians!

That’s probably the direction the liberal media would have gone if this ridiculous Oscars gaffe hadn’t been caught on live TV. After spending a good portion of the night attacking President Trump, the entertainment industry was humiliated when the wrong winner was announced for best picture.

The awkward interaction began when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the Academy Award for best picture. Beatty was handed an envelope that was supposed to contain the winner. After Beatty showed her the card, Dunaway said: “La La Land.”

As is routine, the entire La La Land cast and crew went on stage to accept the award—until a man wearing a headset approach producer Jordan Horowitz, who leaned into the mic and said: “We lost, by the way. I’m sorry, there’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.”

Later, PricewaterhouseCoopers released a statement saying they had handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope.