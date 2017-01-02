Russia Makes Obama Look Like A Complete Fool, This Is Embarrassing

President Barack Obama shocked the world last month when he retaliated against Russia for allegedly hacking our presidential election on Donald Trump’s behalf. Fox News reported that Obama issued an executive order on Thursday that announced sanctions against Russia’s two leading intelligence services. He also threw out dozens of intelligence operatives from the United States with the order, sanctioning the Russian intelligence agencies of the GRU and FSB.

The controversial order then went on to declare 35 Russian intelligence operatives “persona non grata” in the U.S. and to shut down two Russian compounds located in New York and Maryland.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” Obama insisted.

Russia also responded to the sanctions, pointing out that Obama is in his final days as office and that Americans can hardly wait for Trump to take power. Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Obama’s sanctions will do little to help the strained relationship between Russia and the U.S.

“Such steps of the U.S. administration that has three weeks left to work are aimed at two things: to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, deal a blow on the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect,” Peskov added, promising that Russia will retaliate.

What do you think? Are you ready for Obama to be out of the White House?