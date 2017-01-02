Russia Launches Absurd Social Media Campaign Attack On Obama… He’s Furious

Just after President Obama announced that the Russian hacks would result in the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Republican embassies in the United States, he quickly became the target of a degrading social media attack by Russia.

The Russians compared Obama to an animals, specifically a monkey, and it went viral. In one, President Obama is shown asking Putin, “How do we make you scared of our sanctions?” Putin responds, “No way. Do you want a banana?”

In another image, Obama was edited to include makeup, earrings and a rainbow flag ping—insinuating that he is gay.

Of course, liberals are outraged at the attacks on our leader—and we can all agree it’s an embarrassment for our country. But it is a hilarious wakeup call for the President—did he think he was going to impose sanctions without consequences?

What do you think? Are you ready for Trump to be in the White House?