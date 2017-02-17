Rush Limbaugh The Truth About Obama That No One Realized When He Was In Office… It Was Worse Than We Thought

Like the rest of us, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was shocked when National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned after allegations surfaced that he misrepresented his relationship with Russia. Limbaugh responded to the significant move by arguing the blame lies with Barack Obama and the way he treated Flynn.

“Everybody just calm down, just calm down,” Limbaugh said of the matter. “All of this was predicted to you—every bit of this was predicted to you. I mean the media behavior. To show you just how lame the media is and how little they’ve got, they’re already asking what did Trump know and when did he know it, and that’s not the question. The question is, what did Barack Obama know and when did he know it and what has he engineered here?”

Limbaugh then went on to discuss Obama’s Democrat allies.

“They have become the full-fledged resistance to Trump and they have decided that that’s going to be their modus operandi for the next four years,” he said. “They’re not gonna do news. They have now mobilized and made it official, they’re even talking about it, some of them are, on cable networks that—I mean, they disguise the words they use, but the impact is clear that they are going to do everything they can to get Trump out of Washington and out of the White House and out of office.”

He then reminded the American public that Obama nominated Flynn to be the 18th director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“So what we have here, we have a political assassination that’s taken place here—a political assassination—Mike Flynn, who, do you know he worked for Obama four different times?” he asked. “You didn’t know that? Let me find the details. In September 2011, Mike Flynn was promoted to lieutenant general assigned to the office of the Director of National Intelligence by Barack Obama. On April 17th, 2012, President Barack Obama nominated Michael Flynn to be the 18th director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.”

