Rush Limbaugh Pulls Back The Curtain On Obama’s ‘Shadow’ Government

Earlier this month, Rush Limbaugh exposed Obama’s ‘shadow government,’ which has been working relentlessly to undermine President Donald Trump and his team.

“You also use a phrase which I have to say that I only heard for the first time in the last couple of weeks, ‘the deep state,’” Chris Wallace commented in a recent interview with Limbaugh. “And that’s the notion that there’s an Obama shadow government embedded in the bureaucracy that is working against this new president. I think that some folks are going to think that’s right on and some folks will think it’s awfully conspiratorial.”

Rush Limbaugh did not back down on his claims.

“Look, if they can’t win at the ballot box—you know they are down 1,200 seats since 2010. They’ve become a marginal party electorally,” Limbaugh explained. “All they’ve got is their embeds in the bureaucracy and the judiciary, and they are pulling out all the stops. There’s no question.”

He then went on to explain that Trump has proven to be a worthy opponent.

“Trump has a wide berth here, Chris,” he added. “The media did not make Donald Trump, and they can’t destroy him. But the media thinks, and I—when I say media, let me define it: ABC, CBS, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, L.A. Times, the cadre. They have a formula. They have a blueprint for destroying Republican political officials they don’t like. It’s not going to work on Trump. He doesn’t fit that mold. They are trying to every day. It’s kind of comical to watch.”

