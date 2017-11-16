Roy Moore’s Lawyer Makes His Case Way Worse Live On TV

If you are Roy Moore at this point, you are considering giving yourself up before things get much worse, because with his current attorney, things are almost guaranteed to get worse. Roy Moore Attorney went on MSNBC and gave the strangest interview that certainly hurt Moore’s case a lot more than it helped.

In this short clip you see where the interview really went off the rails, as the lawyer is asked why Moore would need to ask the girl in question’s mother if it’s okay to date the girl, if he thought the girl was over 18?

Moore’s lawyer decided to take the question and go all sort of places with it. He started talking about how based on Ali Velshi’s background, there are differences in how these situations are handled. he immediately got some pushback on that statement, the interviewer asked what cultural background has to do with dating a 14 year old, to which the lawyer attempted to relay the point that in different cultures there are different rules on the topic, to which the interviewer said that Ali was from Canada…

If that wasn’t already ridiculous, the lawyer than says about Ali, that she has spent time in other countries.. as if they would make it okay for Moore to have a relationship with this 14 year old girl from Canada, that she’s been on a few vacations.

The Lawyer also says that Moore asks the parents of every woman before engaging in a relationship with them.. what a gentleman..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

